Daily News - May 27, 2018

Boston Celtics ready for bloody noses in this Game 7 fight with the Cavs

Author: Doug Lesmerises

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Twelve years ago, a 21-year-old LeBron James entered his first Game 7 as an NBA player and left with a loss in which the Cavaliers scored 61 points. That's what the Detroit Pistons sometimes did to teams back then.

So if the young Boston Celtics want a fight, well, James has been to a few of those.

"It's just about winning the game now," Boston's Marcus Smart said after the Cavaliers' win in Game 6 forced Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in TD Garden. "It's not going to be pretty. You've got to be able to get down and dirty. You can't go out there trying to look pretty. You've got to be ready for a dog fight."

The pugnacious 24-year-old Smart embraced the battle as soon as Game 6 ended, and if the Boston 20-somethings are ready for that, then the Cavs should be, too. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavalier fans need to savor these playoffs

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON - I know, it's just a game.

And I know, the Cavaliers are trying to go to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals. It's almost a given ever since LeBron James returned in the summer of 2014.

But I remember all the bad old days with Cavaliers, sitting under the basket for $2.50 at the old, long-gone Cleveland Arena in 1970. That expansion team opened the season by losing 27 of its first 28 games.

And I remember when winning a round of the playoffs in 1975 was considered "The Miracle of Richfield." That was when it seemed the Cavs would never make the playoffs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love placed in concussion protocol, out for Game 7

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol and is out for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue apparently was not aware of Love's status -- as he told reporters on a conference call that Love could potentially play. A team official clarified that Love was indeed out, and a team news release minutes later confirmed Love was experiencing concussion-like symptoms and is out.

Before Lue joined the call, a Cavs team official was heard saying Love is in the protocol and out for Game 7, but it wasn't clear if he was speaking hypothetically. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

