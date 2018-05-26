Daily News - May 26, 2018
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cavaliers looking for Mr. Big Shot in Game 7 vs. Celtics: Bill Livingston (photos)
Author: Bill Livingston
Publication: Cleveland.com
BOSTON - "Tyrone Corbin!" exclaimed Pat Riley, falling theatrically backward against a wall outside the visitors' locker room at Richfield Coliseum and all but leaving a grease stain of hair gel against it.
In December of 1987, Tyrone Corbin!, a mostly forgotten Cleveland Cavalier forward, scored 16 points, the final pair of them in the last seconds for a 97-95 victory against the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers. It was a performance so unexpected that it almost led Riley, their coach, to swoon.
Corbin averaged only 7.3 points in 54 games with the Cavs that season.
That was a regular-season game, not a playoff game. But it sticks in the mind because it was a moment when the spotlight's glare lit up a neglected corner of the Cavs' roster - not Brad Daugherty, not Mark Price, not Hot Rod Williams, but Tyrone Corbin! - loosing Corbin to leave a lump of coal in Riley's Christmas stocking. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: Winners and losers from Game 6
Author: Scott Patsko
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cavaliers defeated the Celtics on Friday, 109-99, in the sixth game of the Eastern Conference Finals.
But that's just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from Game 6:
WINNERS
Big shots in big moments: The Celtics were inching closer. The lead was down to seven. Then LeBron James happened. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
What Kevin Love's absence meant to Cavaliers in Game 6 and how they'd be different without him in Game 7
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- During Game 2 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love took a blow to the head, forcing him to exit early and miss Game 3 with a concussion. That's when Richard Jefferson stepped in, provided a nice lift, helped blow out the Golden State Warriors and didn't let Love reclaim his starting spot until Game 7.
It wasn't about Jefferson being a better player. No one would've argued that. It was more about the Cavs needing to play a different style to match the Warriors, one that required what Jefferson brought -- length, athleticism, defensive versatility -- more so than what Love did for long stretches.
There were flashbacks to that when Love collided with Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum around the seven-minute mark of the first quarter during Friday's 109-99 win in yet another elimination game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
