Daily News - May 22, 2018

Kyle Korver epitomizes Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff mantra: 'That's a guy that's all about winning'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- His reputation built as one of the most proficient shooters in NBA history, veteran Kyle Korver found a new, entirely unexpected way to amaze his teammates.

With less than a minute remaining in the third quarter of Monday's Eastern Conference finals Game 4, George Hill tapped a jump ball to LeBron James who flicked it into the backcourt.

That's when the race started. It was 37-year-old Korver vs. Terry Rozier, Marcus Morris and Marcus Smart. A trio of 20-somethings, clearly Boston had the edge, right?

"I felt Rozier just race past me," Korver said when recalling the play. "I felt so incredibly old and slow when I dove after that ball, but the heart was in the right spot." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

All tied in the East after LeBron James, Cavaliers grind to 111-102 win over Boston in Game 4

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James has three chances to win two more games and get to his eighth straight NBA Finals.

The Celtics can't like the sound of that..

James bullied his way to 44 points and the Cavaliers beat the Celtics 111-102 Monday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals at The Q. The series shifts to Boston on Wednesday all tied at two. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James teams with fashion designer for new collection

Author: Troy L. Smith

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Anyone who saw LeBron James arrive at The Q for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night saw the King do so in style.

That includes debuting a new project with fashion designer John Elliott. James was seen arriving to the arena wearing the John Elliott x Nike LeBron Icon shoe featuring white and off-white colors.

That particular version of the shoe is a "friends and family" exclusive, per Elliott's Instagram account. But the black and white version of the Icon, seen during post game, will be made available to retail at some point in the near future.

The new sneakers will be the centerpiece of a John Elliott x LeBron James collection that will also include the hat and sneakers worn by James Monday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

