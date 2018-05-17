Daily News - May 17, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How the Celtics are handling Kevin Love and defending LeBron James in the post

Author: Jared Weiss

Publication: The Athletic

Brad Stevens has preached a simple mission statement since he came to Boston: control the things that are within your control. One of his greatest strengths has been in finding ways to control situations that are usually up to the opponent.

The Celtics’ defensive game planning throughout the playoffs has been based on finding ways to preserve their own resources while creating vulnerabilities to nullify the opponent’s greatest strengths. They’ve faced a trio of teams whose best player routinely draws a double team on the block and uses that to slice up the defense by moving the ball. They’ve been able to avoid it the entire way as they’ve jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

They have been switching most screens, which has generally allowed them to remain consistent and spread out on defense. But Cleveland has been effective at finding ways to take advantage of this, requiring Stevens to dig deep to solve these issues mid-game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Do they have energy to beat Boston?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Cavaliers lose, they often looked bored, weary and old.

Not every player. Not all the time.

But in key parts of the game where the opponent is starting to run away with the verdict, the Cavs seem to say, "Forget it, we'll get 'em tomorrow."

This is not all the time. They can play inspired basketball. They did it a few times in the opening series against the Indiana Pacers, especially the dramatic Game 7. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James named finalist for NBA MVP, seeking fifth award

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After being squeezed out of the top three one year ago, LeBron James was named a finalist for 2017-18 NBA MVP, the league announced Wednesday night.

James joins Houston Rockets point guard James Harden and New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis as the three finalists for the prestigious award that will be handed out on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. on TNT.

The finalists were determined based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

A four-time winner, James averaged 27.5 points -- the most for him since the 2009-10 season -- on 54.2 percent from the field to go with 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

