Daily News - May 11, 2018

Tyronn Lue and Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum are cousins, just not when it comes to the playoffs

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Tyronn Lue's cell phone buzzed early Thursday morning, hours before the Cleveland Cavaliers held their first official practice in preparation for an Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Boston Celtics.

It was a message from Lue's cousin Justin -- as in, Justin Tatum, the father of Boston Celtics youngster Jayson Tatum, who has helped carry the wounded Celtics to a place few expected when the postseason started, and now stands in the way of Cleveland returning to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year.

"It's tough because you want to see him do well, but not against you," Lue said with a smile. "We just have to try to take him and be physical with him and not let him get easy baskets. He's going to score because he can post and he can put it on the floor, but we just have to try to take away his easy baskets as much as possible." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Do the Celtics have or need an answer for LeBron James? Eastern Conference finals matchups and predictions

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Morning Journal

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do the Celtics have an answer for LeBron James? Do they need one?

No. 2 Boston hosts the No. 4 Cavs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season. The Celtics have no stars (Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward are hurt), but are disciplined, balanced, and have young talent.

The Cavs have vets who've been to the Finals and won it, and LeBron.

Here's a look at the position-by-position breakdown of this series. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kyrie Irving is gone from Cavaliers, but definitely not forgotten in Eastern Conference finals

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kyrie Irving, like the Cavaliers, is again in the Eastern Conference finals.

But he's in street clothes, sitting on the Boston Celtics' bench, lost for the season to a second knee surgery on April 7.

The Cavs-Celtics rematch in the conference finals will be tense enough. Just imagine if Irving was healthy.

"It's tough to see him over there when we did play against him because he's a big part of what we did," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said on Thursday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

