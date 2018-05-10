Daily News - May 10, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers, Celtics meet again in Eastern Conference finals -- this time without Kyrie Irving

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will meet in the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive year.

Game 1 is set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday at TD Garden, where the No. 2 Celtics will host the No. 4 Cavs. Boston beat Philadelphia 114-112 in Game 5 of a conference semifinal to advance.

Cleveland, which is looking for its fourth straight Finals berth, swept the Toronto Raptors in the other semifinal. The last game in that series was Monday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Legion's regular season schedule announced

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Morning Journal

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavs Legion will open up the regular season this Saturday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

The NBA 2K League announced the schedule for its inaugural season Wednesday. Each of the 17 teams will play 13 times during the regular season plus two midseason tournaments.

Cavs Legion, Cleveland's first pro esports team, finished in fourth place in "The Tipoff" tournament with a 3-2 record last weekend. The team's top player, Hood (Brandon Caicedo), is averaging a league-high 36 points per game.

All games will be played at the NBA 2K League studio in New York City and streamed live on Twitch on Fridays from 7-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers report: George Hill’s return from back injury allows Cavs to flourish with three-guard lineup

Author: Marla Ridneour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND: When Indiana Pacers power forward Trevor Booker crossed his arms and hit George Hill from behind with an illegal screen in the Cavaliers’ NBA playoff opener, few realized the ramifications.

Back spasms prompted by the blow sidelined the point guard for 3½ games and contributed to the offensive woes as the Pacers pushed the Cavs to the brink in a seven-game first-round series.

The impact a healthy Hill can make wasn’t evident until the Cavs completed a sweep of the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in the semifinals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

