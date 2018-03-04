Daily News - March 4, 2018
George Hill said Cavaliers 'need to figure it out': Inside Cavs-Nuggets
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No one should have realistically expected the Cavaliers to win their first eight games with the guys at the deadline as LeBron James called them.
And they haven't. They've won four and lost four, following a 126-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets Saturday night.
All four losses have come at home, though it's a stretch to call The Q "home" for Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr., George Hill, and Jordan Clarkson -- all acquired in trades on Feb. 8.
"I don't expect us to be 8-0 right now," said Hill, who scored 17 points Saturday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers had 'enough talent, not enough soldiers' earlier this season, says Richard Jefferson
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Richard Jefferson still participates in group texts with old teammates from time to time. And even though he's enjoying his leadership role with the Denver Nuggets, he keeps tabs on the Cavaliers from afar.
Earlier this season, as the Cavaliers were marching a slow death, Jefferson could tell something was off. Of course, he had seen chaos before in Cleveland and witnessed the Eastern Conference champs thrive in darkness. But this was different.
"I think every team needs veteran leadership," Jefferson said Saturday night, prior to his first game back at Quicken Loans Arena since being traded in October. "I think every team needs guys that help the locker room and I think every team needs guys that say, 'What do you need from me? You need me to just go guard this guy? You need me to not play tonight?' Whatever the coach needed." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
No soup for JR Smith, Cavaliers in 126-117 loss to Denver
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nice try but no soup for the Cavaliers.
They nearly dug themselves out of a 15-point hole in the second half, thanks in no small part to JR Smith, but still lost to the Denver Nuggets 126-117.
The Cavs have lost two straight and are 1-3 so far on this five-game homestand. They're 4-4 since the Feb. 8 trading spree. These two teams play again Wednesday in Denver.
"We're all trying to get better," said LeBron James, who led Cleveland with 25 points, 10 boards and 15 assists for his 13th triple double this season (third in the last five games), tying a career high. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
