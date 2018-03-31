Daily News - March 31, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tristan Thompson shows glimpses of being 'the Tristan of old' in win against New Orleans

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tristan Thompson has learned countless lessons from LeBron James since becoming his teammate nearly four years ago.

There are two in particular that Thompson still clings to, able to recite specific details of those interactions.

The first is about never losing sight of the big picture, focusing instead on peaking going into the postseason. In more blunt words, the regular season doesn't matter when winning a championship is the goal. The other is about the importance of taking care of his body and spending extra time in the weight room to prevent injuries. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James adds to his 'accomplishments in life': Inside Cavs-Pelicans

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James is building a new trophy room at his house in Los Angeles.

He's got a new little something to throw in it -- the game ball from the Cavs' 107-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night.

The one with which he scored in double figures for the 867th consecutive regular season game, setting an NBA record. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers have plan to slow roll Tyronn Lue's return

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tyronn Lue and the Cavaliers' deep thinkers have a plan to ease him back into his job as head coach, Larry Drew said.

"I know he's itching to get back," Drew said, before the Cavs hosted the Pelicans. "He's talked to management here in the organization and they've come up with a plan as far as when it's time for him to come back how often he'll be around and how they want to move forward as far as him getting used to getting back into the grind.

"They've already discussed that and we'll see what it is." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

