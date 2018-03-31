Daily News - March 31, 2018
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Tristan Thompson shows glimpses of being 'the Tristan of old' in win against New Orleans
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tristan Thompson has learned countless lessons from LeBron James since becoming his teammate nearly four years ago.
There are two in particular that Thompson still clings to, able to recite specific details of those interactions.
The first is about never losing sight of the big picture, focusing instead on peaking going into the postseason. In more blunt words, the regular season doesn't matter when winning a championship is the goal. The other is about the importance of taking care of his body and spending extra time in the weight room to prevent injuries. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James adds to his 'accomplishments in life': Inside Cavs-Pelicans
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James is building a new trophy room at his house in Los Angeles.
He's got a new little something to throw in it -- the game ball from the Cavs' 107-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night.
The one with which he scored in double figures for the 867th consecutive regular season game, setting an NBA record. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers have plan to slow roll Tyronn Lue's return
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tyronn Lue and the Cavaliers' deep thinkers have a plan to ease him back into his job as head coach, Larry Drew said.
"I know he's itching to get back," Drew said, before the Cavs hosted the Pelicans. "He's talked to management here in the organization and they've come up with a plan as far as when it's time for him to come back how often he'll be around and how they want to move forward as far as him getting used to getting back into the grind.
"They've already discussed that and we'll see what it is." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (3/31) LeBron James breaks a record, Cavaliers lose another player but win 107-102 over Pelicans Cleveland.com
- (3/31) LeBron James sets NBA record with 867th consecutive game scoring at least 10 points Cleveland.com
- (3/31) Okaro White's 10-day contract with Cavaliers expired, team still plotting playoff roster Cleveland.com
- (3/31) LeBron Passes Jordan Early, Sinks Pelicans Late Cavs.com
- (3/31) Marla’s 46 shots from beyond the arc on resilience, Tristan’s resurgence and LeBron for MVP Akron Beacon Journal
- (3/31) Cavaliers 107, Pelicans 102: LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for consecutive double-digit games record as Cavs rally from 13-point deficit Akron Beacon Journal
- (3/31) Cavaliers notebook: coach Tyronn Lue returns, but not to bench; team has plan to ease him back in Akron Beacon Journal
- (3/31) Coach Tyronn Lue hopes to rejoin Cavs as an observer Friday against Pelicans Akron Beacon Journal
- (3/31) Move over, Michael -- LeBron James earns place alongside Jordan, poised to pass idol with streak Medina Gazette
- (3/31) Cavaliers 107, Pelicans 102: LeBron James passes Michael Jordan with 867th straight double-digit scoring game, and Cleveland rallies for victory Chronicle Telegram
- (3/31) Questions the Cavs face as they piece together their playoff rotation The Athletic
- (3/31) Final Thoughts: On Jose Calderon's impact, Kevin Love's teeth and LeBron James passing Michael Jordan The Athletic
- (3/31) Q&A: Nic Barlage, president of business operations, Cleveland Cavaliers Crain's Cleveland
- (3/31) LeBron breaks double figures consecutive game record, Cavaliers beat Pelicans 107-102 Lake County Sentinel
- (3/31) Cavs rally to beat Pelicans 107-102 92.3 The Fan
- (3/31) LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan’s consecutive games scoring record 92.3 The Fan
- (3/31) Dribbles: Despite pains, Cavs keeping good thing going Amico Hoops
- (3/31) Is rising Hood a keeper for the Cavaliers? Amico Hoops
- (3/31) LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan's record, hits double figures in 867 straight ESPN.com
- (3/31) LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan's record for most consecutive double-digit scoring games USA Today
- (3/31) LeBron James won't win award, but he's having an MVP season USA Today
- (3/31) LeBron James Breaks Michael Jordan Record as Cavs Beat Anthony Davis, Pelicans Bleacher Report