Daily News - March 22, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Ante Zizic can be a legitimate role player for Cavs down stretch
Author: Ante Zizic
Publication: Waiting For Next Year
Don’t get me wrong, injuries suck. Injuries suck even worse when they happen on a championship-or-bust NBA team. Throughout this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have dealt with a number of injuries, with the most (at one time) occurring over the last couple weeks.
The one good thing (if there is a such thing?) about injuries is that they allow players to get playing time who may not even get to play in non-garbage time minutes if all the players on the team were healthy.
That can either turn into a player proving that he should in fact not receive significant playing time or showing that he can compete with the big boys and should get playing time even when the injured players return to the court.
That exact situation has happened with Cavs center Ante Zizic since the calendar flipped to March, and he has made the most of his opportunity. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James, Cavaliers stun East-leading Raptors 132-129
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James said it hours before the Cavaliers stunned the East-leading Toronto Raptors Wednesday night.
"What is known is I'll be available, so we have a chance," was how he put it.
The Cavs are injured, they're disjointed, and they're searching. They hope to figure all of that out come playoff time so they can make a fourth straight Finals run.
But in the meantime, there's James, who posted his fourth consecutive game of 30 or more points in a 132-129 win for Cleveland at The Q. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers' road to NBA Finals has never been tougher, as changed Toronto Raptors show: Chris Fedor
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Take a look at the calendar. It's not yet April. There are 11 games left and plenty of questions that need answered before the postseason starts.
But it's hard to watch Wednesday's back-and-forth slugfest between the Cleveland Cavaliers and East-leading Toronto Raptors and not think about a potential rematch in May, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.
Judging by the atmosphere inside Quicken Loans Arena, stand-in coach Larry Drew's comments before and after the game, unique playoff-like strategies used by both coaches and LeBron James' focus level, it certainly had a different feel -- an early preview of the conference finals.
Only there's one tiny caveat: Final outcomes don't portend future results this time of year. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
