Daily News - March 21, 2018

Cavaliers report: Kevin Love’s return overshadowed, but impact of five-time All-Star unmistakable

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND: Once again, Kevin Love’s magnitude seemed to be minimized.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue’s decision to take a leave of absence to address health issues superseded Monday’s return of the five-time All-Star, who missed seven weeks with a fractured left hand.

During a 124-117 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena, there was more buzz over the first-quarter salute to Hall of Fame-bound Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, who appeared hours after his retirement news conference.

Then LeBron James turned in a rare 40-point triple-double, continuing his post-Feb. 6 dominance.

Ty Lue needs to take it slowly, and that won't be easy with the season winding down

Author: Bud Shaw

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Golden State Warriors missed Steve Kerr on the bench when he took leave to deal with health problems.

They just didn't miss him in a measurable way in the regular-season standings when Luke Walton subbed for him, or in the postseason a year ago when former Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown filled in.

The Cavaliers are the East's answer to the Warriors as far as consecutive NBA Finals appearances go (three) and in overall dominance (until the Raptors or Celtics prove otherwise.)

Kyle Korver to miss Raptors game following his brother's death

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kyle Korver is not expected to play Wednesday against the Raptors Wednesday because of the death of his younger brother.

Kirk Korver, 27, died Tuesday in Iowa. He became seriously ill last week.

"We are very sad to share that Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver's brother, Kirk, passed away today," the Cavaliers said in a statement provided to cleveland.com. "Kyle has been excused from the team to be with his family. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time."

Kyle left the Cavs Friday to be with him and missed Saturday's win over Chicago. He returned to the team and scored 12 points in a win Monday over Milwaukee.

