Daily News - March 20, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers 2018: Love, Lue and life

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - On the big screen, our heroes persevere, bear burdens Atlas would refuse, and triumph.

"Invictus" was about the intensely politicized sport of rugby in South Africa and about political prisoner Nelson Mandela, who was, in the lines of the poem "Invictus," "Master of my fate, captain of my soul."

"Unbroken" was about Olympic distance runner Louis Zamperini and how he endured one of the most brutal Japanese Prisoner of War camps during World War II.

No one is unbreakable. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Ante Zizic has made Cleveland Cavaliers' decision tough when Tristan Thompson returns

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly one hour prior to tipoff against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tristan Thompson was walking through the locker room without a limp.

When it was pointed out to him that he was visibly moving better than he had been recently, a time when he was still feeling the effects of a sprained ankle that had him in a walking boot in early March, Thompson wanted to make something else known.

"I'm jumping better too," he said with a smile. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Drew to 'call' Tyronn Lue for major lineup decisions coming: Inside Cavs-Bucks

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There was no need for Larry Drew to call Tyronn Lue and ask him what to do with Kevin Love.

When an All-Star comes back, he starts.

But the Cavaliers have four other injured players, and three of them could return as soon as Wednesday's game against the East-leading Toronto Raptors.

Lue, Cleveland's head coach, is out, recuperating and getting treatment for an illness. Drew is the acting coach, but when a player returns from injury, where he fits is a really big decision. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: