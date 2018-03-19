Daily News - March 19, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How LeBron James fixed his back and is on track to play all 82 games

Author: Brian Windhorst

Publication: ESPN.com

In the past 15 years, stories about LeBron James' body have become a bit legendary with teammates.

Seeing him turn his ankle nearly 90 degrees only to tighten his shoelaces and finish with a triple-double. Watching him show up four hours before a playoff game to get in a sweat-soaked workout, then play more than 40 minutes and score 40 points. And the topper: the time James gained seven pounds during an Eastern Conference finals game.

Some Miami Heat teammates saw the scale and attest to it in amazement. James himself just shrugs and calls it "weird as hell." The truly wild part is that it was from 271 pounds to 278 pounds, though James is much lighter these days. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How can we judge whether the Cavaliers' season is successful?

Author: David Zavac

Publication: The Athletic

Until last season, the LeBron James 2.0-era Cavaliers had finished seasons with their heads held high and ample reason to feel good about where the team was and where it was going. In year one the team had finished the regular season on fire, with J.R. Smith, Timofey Mozgov and Iman Shumpert breathing life into a stacked roster. Even after losing Kevin Love and then Kyrie Irving at various stages of the playoffs, the Cavs ground out two wins against a Golden State Warriors team trying to change the game itself.

In Year 2, of course, the Cavaliers beat that historic Golden State Warriors team in seven games for an NBA title, their first as a franchise. It wasn't until 10 months ago that a somehow-upgraded Warriors team unceremoniously eliminated them from the Finals in five games. Within weeks Irving was gone.

Since the end of last season, the team's roster has been remade and then remade again. The team is in line for the Eastern Conference's third seed but has a net rating on the season of just .5. This means they've outscored opponents by .5 points per 100 possessions on the year, a thoroughly average result. The team that suits up for a nightly basis now that we've reached mid-March isn't the one that did so in November, so it's hard to use those numbers or have much of an idea of where this team is going. And given the team is still missing key contributors due to injury on a nightly basis, it's hard to even evaluate them now that there is roster certainty. We can however, evaluate possible positive outcomes. What would make the team feel good about the season come July? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers sign PF Okaro White to 10-day contract

Author: Dave McMenamin

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed power forward Okaro White to a 10-day contract on Sunday, a team source confirmed to ESPN.

White appeared in 41 games over the past two seasons with the Miami Heat, averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The Cavs, who have been carrying only 13 players on their roster for the past two weeks, had to sign a player by Sunday, according to a league rule.

The White signing will cost the Cavs approximately $400,000 in salary and luxury tax fees, a team source told ESPN. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

