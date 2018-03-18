Daily News - March 18, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers survive another Tyronn Lue absence, beat Bulls 114-109

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- The Cavaliers lost more people than games on this road trip, and still they return home in third place in the East.

Which is where they were when this whole debacle began on March 7.

The Cavs held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 114-109 behind a triple double from LeBron James on a night in which they had just nine available players and lost their coach at halftime. They went 3-3 on the now complete, season-long, six-game road trip. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Has Jose Calderon earned more playing time for Cavaliers moving forward?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the rare instances when Jose Calderon has been given a starting opportunity, he's capitalized, showing the feisty defense, team-first mentality, high basketball IQ, court vision and professional approach -- all of which made him general manager Koby Altman's first signing.

It happened again Saturday night, as Calderon helped the Cavs finish a tiring six-game road trip with a 114-109 win against the lottery-bound Chicago Bulls.

Getting a spot start, with Kyle Korver away from the team for a family emergency and Rodney Hood still dealing with an achy back, Calderon logged a season-high 36 minutes. He finished with nine points on 3-of-6 from the field to go with six assists and seven rebounds, as Cleveland outscored Chicago by six points while Calderon was on the floor. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James said Tyronn Lue's illness is impacting team: Inside Cavs-Bulls

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- There is obviously something wrong with Tyronn Lue.

He's missed parts or all of three games because of the same illness. He won't speak publicly as to what it is and team officials and players don't feel comfortable sharing Lue's secret.

But, as any fan can see, Lue's dealing with something. He missed the second half of the Cavs' 114-109 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday because of it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

