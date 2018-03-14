Daily News - March 14, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tyronn Lue's handling of JR Smith's move to bench shines light on season-long issue

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mouthy point guard Isaiah Thomas is long gone, one of many players shipped out during a necessary roster overhaul at the trade deadline, but one of his messages still resonates.

Thomas spoke numerous times about how surprisingly quiet the Cavaliers were during his time in Cleveland.

Of course, at the time he made those comments, ones that clearly rubbed some teammates the wrong way, Thomas was trying to point out the lack of on-court communication, which also prevented trust from growing. It showed up in an at-times stagnant offense and every-man-for-himself defense that dropped to the bottom of the rankings. It showed up off the floor during a heated team meeting at the end of January. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James sets career high with 14th triple double in Cavaliers' 129-107 win over Suns

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHOENIX -- The Cavaliers did everyone a favor and justly blew out the Phoenix Suns.

There's no deep analysis needed, no tea leaf reading. Phoenix has one win since Feb. 1 and the Cavs came to Talking Stick Resort Arena and destroyed the Suns, 129-107.

LeBron James cruised to his career-high 14th triple double this season with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. His previous career high of 13 triple doubles came last season.

"Just say I'm like fine wine, I get better with age, that's what it says," James said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Is it time to worry?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook:

1. When Cavs general manager Koby Altman made his huge deals at the trade deadline, it was about addition and subtraction. He was adding younger, fast players. He was subtracting mostly older players -- some who didn't want to be with the Cavs.

2. But Altman had something else in mind. It's something we've yet to see. He believes the true version of the new Cavs won't be seen until Kevin Love (broken hand) is healthy and plays several games.

3. That's why Cavs fans shouldn't panic. It's worth remembering the Cavs were 24-7 in the previous two seasons when LeBron James and Kevin Love played -- but Kyrie Irving was injured. Love tends to thrive -- and the Cavs play well -- when he is the obvious second scoring option behind James. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

