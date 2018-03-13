Daily News - March 13, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Injuries, time become Cavaliers’ worst enemies with clock ticking on regular season and perhaps LeBron 2.0

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

LOS ANGELES: Before the trade deadline, it felt as if poor chemistry, players who were bad fits and some underperforming regulars would spell an early playoff end for the Cavaliers.

Now their enemies are injuries and time.

Even with the air cleared by three trades that sent out six players and brought in four, even with the infusion of energy from three 25-year-olds, the clock is ticking — both on putting things together for a 38-28 team that on Sunday fell to fourth in the East, just three games out of the eighth and final playoff spot, and perhaps on LeBron James’ second stint in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsSuns Game Preview - March 13, 2018

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers (38-28) head on down to Arizona on Tuesday to take on the Phoenix Suns (19-49) for the first time this season. Tipoff from the Talking Stick Resort Arena is at 10:00 p.m. (ET).

After falling to the two Tinseltown teams this past weekend, the Wine & Gold are heading into the second half of their longest road trip of the season hoping to secure a victory in each of their next three games starting with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Despite being hampered by injuries, the Cavs have made strides across the board over their last stretch of games - even in Sunday's, 127-113, loss to L.A. In fact, Cleveland has scored at least 110 points in six of the last seven road games (5-2 record), averaging 114.9 points on .494 shooting from the field and .420 (95-226) from beyond the arc over that stretch. On the season, the Cavs have put up 110 points or more on 35 occasions (18 times on the road) and rank fifth in the NBA in points per game (110.0). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dribbles: Same-old Cavs’ issues marching on

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Random dribbles on the Cavaliers, who have lost two straight on their Western swing and are defending as poorly as ever.

1. It’s easy to wonder if the Cavs will ever get the defense straightened out. Coach Tyronn Lue and his staff know where the problems are — and have been unable to fix them. So either the plan is flawed or every player who has played for Lue this season just happens to be a lousy defender.

2. FYI: I’m leaning toward the plan being flawed.

3. It’s always amazed me that modern-day coaching staffs have like 18 assistants and can’t figure out a way to get a really good team to play great. Sometimes, the Cavs can’t even play really good. Sometimes, they’re bad. Sometimes, it makes you wonder if this team has just taken on the laid-back “the regular season doesn’t matter” approach of the coach and frankly, their star player. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

