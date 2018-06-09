Daily News - June 9, 2018
Jamie Sabau/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Tyronn Lue said he intends to return as Cavaliers coach
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he intends to return next season, even though he may lose LeBron James and is coming off a tumultuous year personally in which he missed two weeks of games because of health problems.
"Yeah, I do," intend to return as coach, Lue said. "I had some tough problems going on throughout the course of the season, and ... I probably could have folded myself, but I wasn't going to do that."
Questions were raised during the regular season about Lue potentially being fired while the Cavs were suffering huge losses, and several sources close to him have speculated that he may decide not to return because he is not enamored with being a head coach. For now, it seems those speculations aren't going to materialize.
Lue, 41, has coached the Cavs for 2 A1/2 seasons and guided them to three Finals. He was the coach when they won the title after coming back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Warriors in 2016, but his team is just 1-8 over the last two Finals against Golden State. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James played last three Finals games with 'broken hand' he says
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James punched a whiteboard following a devastating Game 1 loss and played the rest of the Finals with a significant hand bruise, multiple sources told cleveland.com.
"What happened? Self inflicted," said James, who attended the postgame press conference with a soft black cast on his right hand. "I pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand."
James, who averaged 34 points in the Finals, underwent two MRIs -- one last Friday and another the morning of Game 4. He scored 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting and was seen clutching his hand multiple times throughout the Cavs' 108-85 loss to the Warriors.
Cleveland was swept in the Finals, but suffered a bevy of errors and misfortune at the end of regulation in Game 1 that cost the Cavs a win. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Why 2017-2018 was the best year of LeBron James' heralded career to this point
Author: Hayden Grove
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- As the Warriors were still cavorting in champagne showers after winning the NBA Finals once again, LeBron James was asked to put a bow on his 15th NBA season.
He instead decided to leave task of gift-wrapping to the hordes of men and women standing in front of him.
"That's for you guys to kind of figure out how you want to characterize my 15th season," James said. "I have no idea how the story will be talked about of my season."
Well, LeBron, you're in luck. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
