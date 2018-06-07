Daily News - June 7, 2018
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cleveland Cavaliers happy for Rodney Hood, but he's not as NBA Finals moment comes in loss
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Typically a player receiving his first meaningful Finals minutes in a must-win game and delivering the kind of performance that the Cleveland Cavaliers envisioned when acquiring him midway through the season would lead to a smile or two afterwards.
Not for Rodney Hood. He was wearing a scowl.
"It would have been a lot more satisfying if we won," Hood said following the 110-102 loss. "We're one game away from elimination. It feels good to play well, but at the same time we need to get the one game two days from now."
Hood did his part. Bumped from the rotation early in the playoffs, unable to cope with the increased physicality and losing confidence with each mistake, Hood finally got the opportunity he had been waiting for. He said he kept his focus simple and singular, trying not to get overwhelmed on the Finals stage. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Durant 'just took the shot' so the Cavaliers can have more Game 3 nightmares
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Kevin Durant had just scored 43 points with 13 rebounds and seven assists, not to mention his dagger 3-pointer with 49 seconds to play. So the first question Steve Kerr got Wednesday after Game 3 of the NBA Finals was about his bench.
Kerr politely talked about the impact of players such as Shaun Livingston and Jordan Bell before smiling and asking, "but we should probably go back to Kevin Durant, shouldn't we?"
Actually, let's go all the way back to Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, when Durant's 3-pointer with 45 seconds left gave the Warriors the lead for good, not to mention a 3-0 lead in the series.
And now fast forward to Wednesday night, and Durant's 3-pointer with 49 seconds left, which put the Warriors up by six. And, again, gave them a 3-0 lead in the series. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers' shot at dynasty ended with Kevin Durant; chance in 2018 with Kyrie Irving trade
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everything else that happens in the Finals, whether it's one more practice and game, or if the Cavaliers somehow extend the series, will be about this organization's future and LeBron James.
Is this the end for him in Cleveland, after a glorious run of four Finals and one title? Who will win the battle of perception if it goes that way? Him or Dan Gilbert? Both are already jockeying for position.
What are the Cavs going to do if he leaves? Is it a total rebuild? Even without James on the team, they'd still be over the salary cap without a blockbuster trade or two.
What can the Cavs do to try and keep him? Can they get another star like Paul George or Kemba Walker? Who will they take with the eighth pick? It's a tough one, because the draft is June 21; free agency doesn't start until July 1. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (6/7) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Winners and losers from Game 3 Cleveland.com
- (6/7) Can't criticize Cleveland Cavaliers for loss to Golden State Cleveland.com
- (6/7) Kevin Durant wins duel with LeBron James as Cavaliers fall into 3-0 hole Cleveland.com
- (6/7) Kevin Durant rips away Cleveland Cavaliers' best shot to make NBA Finals competitive Cleveland.com
- (6/7) Kevin Durant sinks Cavaliers again in Game 3 with 43 points in Warriors' 110-102 win Cleveland.com
- (6/7) The Rev. Jesse Jackson thinks LeBron James social justice work is phenomenal Cleveland.com
- (6/7) Durant's Huge Night Pushes Cavs to the Brink Cavs.com
- (6/7) NBA Finals: Cavaliers face elimination Friday night against Kevin Durant, the Warriors Akron Beacon Journal
- (6/7) Rodney Hood delivers but Cavaliers can’t capitalize in Game 3 loss to Warriors Akron Beacon Journal
- (6/7) Marla Ridenour: Cavaliers’ keys to game come through and they still come up short as Warriors poised to repeat Akron Beacon Journal
- (6/7) Cavaliers notebook: Teammates rally around LeBron after viral video shows emotional reaction Akron Beacon Journal
- (6/7) Warriors upend Cavs, take 3-0 lead in Finals News-Herald
- (6/7) The Cavs followed the game plan and still lost News-Herald
- (6/7) Breakout game from Cavaliers’ Rodney Hood a silver lining on rough night News-Herald
- (6/7) Jim Ingraham: Cavaliers have no answer for Kevin Durant Medina-Gazette
- (6/7) Cavs guard Rodney Hood makes most of his return to rotation Medina-Gazette
- (6/7) NBA Finals: Warriors beat Cavs 110-102 to take 3-0 lead Medina-Gazette
- (6/7) On call: Cavs turning to seldom-used Hood against Warriors Medina-Gazette
- (6/7) LeBron James being victimized again by new-order NBA he helped establish with The Decision The Athletic
- (6/7) Final Thoughts: On daggers, assassins, the longest of odds and Kendrick Perkins’ middle fingers The Athletic
- (6/7) Iron King: LeBron James’ durability defies modern medicine The Athletic
- (6/7) Cavs drop Game 3 110-102, face elimination on Friday Fear The Sword
- (6/7) For Cavaliers, ‘Whatever it takes’ is more than LeBron James can give Canton Repository
- (6/7) NBA Finals | Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102: Golden State takes 3-0 lead Columbus Dispatch
- (6/7) "Low" margin for error killing Cavs against Warriors 92.3 The Fan
- (6/7) Cavaliers let chances slip away, again, in NBA Finals 92.3 The Fan
- (6/7) Dribbles: Ready for Cavs’ offseason? It’s basically here Amico Hoops
- (6/7) Kevin Durant's shot, death stare all but finish off Cleveland Cavaliers NBA.com
- (6/7) Ten lingering thoughts: Game 3 of NBA Finals NBA.com
- (6/7) LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for most 30-point postseason games ESPN.com
- (6/7) LeBron James tips hat to Kevin Durant; Tristan Thompson says Cavs 'going to keep fighting' ESPN.com
- (6/7) The LeBron-KD rivalry remains one-sided, but the sides have changed ESPN.com
- (6/7) Durant pours in 43 to get Golden State one win from back-to-back titles ESPN.com
- (6/7) NBA Finals 2018: LeBron James' Cavs got exactly what they needed in Game 3, but it still wasn't enough CBS Sports
- (6/7) NBA Finals: Kevin Durant steps up when Stephen Curry struggles to give Warriors a 3-0 lead vs. Cavs CBS Sports
- (6/7) LeBron James Delivered. Now Does He Exit? New York Times
- (6/7) LeBron James’ magnificence all for naught — again New York Post
- (6/7) Kevin Durant Shows Why the Warriors Need Him With Dominant Game 3 Performance SI.com
- (6/7) The Rodney Hood Game and The Strange Joys of the Doomed Cavs SI.com
- (6/7) Kevin Durant buries clutch shot — and perhaps Cavs, too — with same Game 3 heroics Sporting News
- (6/7) Despite checking boxes to beat Warriors, Cavs blow another NBA Finals opportunity Sporting News
- (6/7) LeBron James has been historically good vs. Warriors, but he knows how this movie ends USA Today
- (6/7) Kevin Durant torches Cavs for 43 points as Warriors take 3-0 Finals lead USA Today
- (6/7) Cavaliers have no answer for Kevin Durant or Warriors, who win to go up 3-0 NBC Sports
- (6/7) Rodney Hood finally gets chance in Finals, scores 15 for Cavaliers NBC Sports
- (6/7) 'Itching to Finish' off the Series, Kevin Durant Finally Pushes Aside LeBron Bleacher Report
- (6/7) Kevin Durant, Warriors Beat Cavaliers in Game 3; LeBron James Triple-Doubles Bleacher Report
- (6/7) Do Cavs Need to Win a Finals Game to Retain LeBron James? Bleacher Report
- (6/7) 'There's a Microscope': What's It Like to Have LeBron's Future in Your Hands? Bleacher Report