Daily News - June 7, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers happy for Rodney Hood, but he's not as NBA Finals moment comes in loss

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Typically a player receiving his first meaningful Finals minutes in a must-win game and delivering the kind of performance that the Cleveland Cavaliers envisioned when acquiring him midway through the season would lead to a smile or two afterwards.

Not for Rodney Hood. He was wearing a scowl.

"It would have been a lot more satisfying if we won," Hood said following the 110-102 loss. "We're one game away from elimination. It feels good to play well, but at the same time we need to get the one game two days from now."

Hood did his part. Bumped from the rotation early in the playoffs, unable to cope with the increased physicality and losing confidence with each mistake, Hood finally got the opportunity he had been waiting for. He said he kept his focus simple and singular, trying not to get overwhelmed on the Finals stage. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Durant 'just took the shot' so the Cavaliers can have more Game 3 nightmares

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Kevin Durant had just scored 43 points with 13 rebounds and seven assists, not to mention his dagger 3-pointer with 49 seconds to play. So the first question Steve Kerr got Wednesday after Game 3 of the NBA Finals was about his bench.

Kerr politely talked about the impact of players such as Shaun Livingston and Jordan Bell before smiling and asking, "but we should probably go back to Kevin Durant, shouldn't we?"

Actually, let's go all the way back to Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, when Durant's 3-pointer with 45 seconds left gave the Warriors the lead for good, not to mention a 3-0 lead in the series.

And now fast forward to Wednesday night, and Durant's 3-pointer with 49 seconds left, which put the Warriors up by six. And, again, gave them a 3-0 lead in the series. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' shot at dynasty ended with Kevin Durant; chance in 2018 with Kyrie Irving trade

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everything else that happens in the Finals, whether it's one more practice and game, or if the Cavaliers somehow extend the series, will be about this organization's future and LeBron James.

Is this the end for him in Cleveland, after a glorious run of four Finals and one title? Who will win the battle of perception if it goes that way? Him or Dan Gilbert? Both are already jockeying for position.

What are the Cavs going to do if he leaves? Is it a total rebuild? Even without James on the team, they'd still be over the salary cap without a blockbuster trade or two.

What can the Cavs do to try and keep him? Can they get another star like Paul George or Kemba Walker? Who will they take with the eighth pick? It's a tough one, because the draft is June 21; free agency doesn't start until July 1. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

