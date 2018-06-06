Daily News - June 6, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Rodney Hood to get another chance in Cavaliers' rotation for Game 3

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rodney Hood, it's your turn.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Hood would get a chance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday with his team down to the Warriors, 0-2.

Hood has struggled mightily all postseason long and has been out of the rotation entirely since early in the conference finals. And, yes, there was that time he refused to play at the end of the Cavs' blowout win in Game 4.

"We're going to give Rodney a chance," Lue said after practice on Tuesday. "He'll get a shot and see how he does. He's been working, staying ready. So we'll see." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James doesn't 'feel good' about another 0-2 deficit to the Warriors, but there's always tomorrow

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More than any other game in the Finals over the last three years, Game 3 has belonged to LeBron James and the Cavs.

But it's Game 1 of this series, this year, that has been the hardest to shake.

A catastrophic final 36 seconds in regulation cost Cleveland a chance to steal Game 1 from the Warriors and shake up a series Golden State is heavily favored to win.

After the Cavs' litany of misfortune unfolded -- if you're reading this, you know the refs, George Hill, and JR Smith all had a hand in it -- the Warriors won Game 1 in overtime, 124-114. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers need to alter defensive strategy against Stephen Curry

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Moments before boarding the team plane for Oakland, head coach Tyronn Lue was asked which player he would label the "head of the snake" for the Golden State Warriors -- a phrase he uses repeatedly when discussing the Cavaliers' customary playoff strategy of eliminating the opposition's best player.

"It's everybody," Lue said.

That answer encapsulated what the Cavs were up against in the Finals. This isn't a one-star team like Indiana or other lesser Eastern Conference foes during this four-year stretch of dominance. It's the Warriors, a loaded group that LeBron James once labeled one of the best teams of all time.

It was also Lue's typical non-answer -- a guarded response intended to keep him from divulging even the tiniest morsel of strategic information. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: