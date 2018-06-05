Daily News - June 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tyronn Lue: 'We have confidence in JR Smith'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue never lost faith in JR Smith this season -- no matter how many times the mercurial shooting guard tested that.

Lue couldn't afford to. /p>

Hard for some to fathom, Lue repeatedly defended Smith after one of the worst seasons of his career, pointing to Smith's importance and his ability to make shots that tend to give the team a different complexion. Lue gave Smith the difficult assignments during the postseason, believing it made Smith more focused on one specific challenge and provided him a chance for redemption after ranking as one of the league's worst statistically on the defensive end. Lue even stood by Smith after a ridiculous soup-throwing incident at the Cavaliers' practice facility in early March.

So how about now? How about after Smith's two clunkers to open the NBA Finals, looking lost on defense and bricking outside shots repeatedly? How about in the aftermath of his costly Game 1 blunder that won't be forgotten anytime soon? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Referees Twitter account admits error on LeBron James fastbreak collision in NBA Finals Game 2

Author: Scott Patsko

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cavaliers fans have had some gripes about officiating during the 2018 NBA Finals, and on Monday the league's referees took to Twitter to admit a blown call.

The sequence happened with about four minutes left in the third quarter of Game 2. LeBron James caught a long outlet pass as Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry defended. As James brought the ball down and tried to continue to the basket, Curry fell to the ground under James' feet. James lost his balance and fell out of bounds.

No foul was called, and the Warriors were awarded possession.

The @OfficialNBARefs Twitter account, the official account of NBA refs, pointed out on Monday that a foul should've been called on Curry for undercutting James. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

What if Cavaliers only needed to win single-elimination tournament?

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James never went to college, being suited after high school for a post-graduate honors course in basketball.

But there was some buzz about the possibility, with romantics, seeing in James another Larry Bird at Indiana State, suggesting the University of Akron as a choice. Just promote James' old high school coach, Keith Dambrot, quick enough to spare James the screaming of deafening Dan Hipsher, a Bobby Knight disciple.

It was never likely, though.

But if he had played for the Zips, the dynamic would not be what he faces as the fatigued, wounded, bloody-eyed but unbowed leader of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 3 set for Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

