Daily News - June 29, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs High on Collin Sexton, But He Could End Up Getting Andrew Wiggins Treatment

Author: Collin Sexton

Publication: Bleacher Report

The NBA can be a cruel business at times.

Think back to when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Andrew Wiggins first overall in 2014. Wiggins had nothing but good things to say about the city of Cleveland, and he seemed excited about joining fellow Canadians Anthony Bennett and Tristan Thompson.

Then the Cavaliers traded him in August for Kevin Love.

Four years later, will we see the same show play out with Collin Sexton?

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft may end up in a similar situation as Wiggins. The Cavaliers selected both while hoping LeBron James would return. Both were asked about James on draft night, and both have dealt with uncertainty about their future during their honeymoon phase in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers have to hope LeBron James' decision is less about basketball this time free agent today

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

As LeBron James deflected most questions about his playing future following an NBA Finals sweep at the champagne-soaked hands of the juggernaut Golden State Warriors, the four-time MVP did provide a small window into his free agency priorities.

"The one thing that I've always done is considered, obviously, my family," James said. "Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago.

"I've got a teenage boy, a pre-teen and a little girl that wasn't around as well. So sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I'll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that."

Moments later, James spoke about still being in "championship mode." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

What will LeBron James say to Cleveland if he leaves the Cavaliers again?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

If LeBron James leaves the Cavaliers, again, he'll have some explaining to do.

He won't owe anyone here anything beyond his explanation. Any debts he had were paid in full when he led the Cavs to the franchise's only championship in 2016, and by the four consecutive Finals they reached on his back.

But James' own words in the run up to now, (he can become a free agent at midnight Sunday) told Clevelanders he was here for good this time.

Ever mindful of his legacy, James is going to have to walk his local fans through why he's leaving them for a second time, after he told them repeatedly he wouldn't. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: