Daily News - June 26, 2018

LeBron James beat out by James Harden for 2018 NBA MVP

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James will have to wait at least one more year for his fifth NBA MVP.

James finished runner-up behind Houston Rockets star James Harden for this year's honor, which was announced Monday night during the 2018 NBA Awards on TNT.

"I'm not going to get emotional but she is my backbone, good times, bad times," Harden said while on stage next to his mother. "Sixth Man of the Year (in 2011-12) to MVP... I'll see y'all next year."

Harden received 965 total points in the voting, garnering 86 first-place votes and 15 second-place votes. James, meanwhile, totaled 738 points, getting 15 first-place votes, 79 second-place votes and seven third-place votes. New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis was the third finalist. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James wins Play of the Year at 2018 NBA Awards

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With two cracks at taking home the award, LeBron James' game-winning shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in February was named Play of the Year during the 2018 NBA Awards on Monday night.

The honor was one of a handful voted on by the fans. The others were voted on by select media members.

James -- whose snazzy assist to Ante Zizic in Los Angeles was also nominated in the same category -- beat out Giannis Antetokounmpo who had the Dunk of the Year, Anthony Davis who had the Block of the Year, and Kyrie Irving who was nominated with the Handle of the Year.

The clutch shot on Feb. 7 gave the Cavaliers a two-point win in overtime against Minnesota and signaled a change in attitude for James heading into the second half of the regular season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James & Contract Options: What you need to know

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Talking to myself about the contract situation of LeBron James as he ponders free agency:

QUESTION: Will James pick up his play option for $36.5 million by the June 29 deadline?

ANSWER: I talked to some NBA executives and checked the labor contract to put together this breakdown of the different options available to the Cavaliers star. There is almost a zero chance James will pick up that option.

Q: Didn't Chris Paul pick up his one-year player-option with the Clippers last summer? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

