Daily News - June 25, 2018

Cavs’ summer-league squad will be interesting to watch

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: Amico Hoops

Some random pindowns on the heels of a busy, calm-before-the-storm weekend across the NBA…

1. While there is much uncertainty regarding what the 2018-19 Cleveland Cavaliers will look like because LeBron James continues to keep the basketball world waiting, the franchise has quietly put together a team to compete in the Las Vegas Summer League that will be worthy of setting the DVR.

2. In addition to Collin Sexton, the former Alabama star point guard taken with the No. 8 overall selection in the draft Thursday night, the Cavs have also signed former five-star Kansas recruit Billy Preston, former Notre Dame double-double machine Bonzie Colson and former Purdue combo guard Dakota Mathias as players who went undrafted.

3. They will join holdovers from last season’s squad Cedi Osman, Ante Zizic, Okaro White and John Holland in playing in the summer league, which will tip off Friday with a record 10 games — the opener being a matchup between the Pacers and the Rockets at 3 p.m. on NBA TV — and run through the championship game July 17. For the first time, all 82 games will be broadcast on live television, with the ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to show the games. All 30 NBA teams are taking part in the league. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Jones: If LeBron stays, look for Cavs to deal for Kemba

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: Amico Hoops

There has been plenty said about Kemba Walker and the Cleveland Cavaliers, dating all the way back to the days leading up to the NBA trade deadline last Feb. 8.

A deal that would send Walker, a two-time All-Star point guard for the Charlotte Hornets heading into the final season on a contract that will pay him a modest $12 million has not come to fruition.

Not yet, anyway.

But we all know the old saying, “Where there’s smoke… ” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James doesn't want elaborate recruiting pitches play

Author: Ramona Shelburne

Publication: Cleveland.com

The billboards that have gone up in several cities around the country trying to recruit LeBron James have been a fun spectacle. But they aren't necessarily the type of pitch James is looking for as he considers whether to become a free agent this week.

James has until Friday to pick up his $35.6 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While James hasn't decided yet whether to pick up his player option, sources close to the situation tell ESPN that he has no intention of hearing elaborate pitch meetings from teams.

James might meet or speak with a club official or owner at some point, but the elaborate presentations that have become common in NBA free agency over the years are unnecessary after 15 seasons in the league. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

