Daily News - June 23, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cleveland Cavaliers draft pick comes from a strong family
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio - Darnell Sexton smiled.
It's the smile of a proud father whose son, Collin Sexton, was a first-round draft choice of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It's the smile of a father watching his 19-year-old son show tremendous poise as he was interviewed by the Northeast Ohio media during his first day as an NBA player.
It's the smile of a father who coached his son for several summers. It's the smile of a father whose son had only one "B" in high school. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Collin Sexton's unconventional path to top 10 draft pick should make him great fit in possible post-LeBron era
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Just three years ago, back in the summer of 2015, Collin Sexton wasn't getting much national attention.
That's when former NBA point guard and newly-hired Alabama head coach Avery Johnson got his first glimpse -- the setting of Johnson's favorite Sexton story.
"Saw this kid cruising down the floor at about 1,000 miles an hour and shooting the ball and just outplaying everybody," Johnson said during a conference call Friday morning. "I asked our assistant coach, 'Who is this kid?' And he said, 'Collin Sexton.' I said, 'Does he have any power five offers?' He said, 'No, he's got two offers, one from Kennesaw State and one from Georgia State.' And I said, 'Well, let's get this kid to my office immediately, I need to talk to him.' - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Ante Zizic among those to play for Cavaliers in Las Vegas Summer League
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton is expected to headline the team's 2018 Las Vegas Summer League squad that figures to include a host of familiar faces for fans.
Sexton, 19, who was drafted eighth overall by the Cavs on Thursday, will join Cedi Osman, Ante Zizic, John Holland and Okaro White for the team's Vegas schedule, which starts at 9 p.m. on July 6 with a game against the Washington Wizards (NBATV).
"Summer league team is going to be dynamic," Cavs general manager Koby Altman joked on Friday. "Might win too many games in summer league." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
