Daily News - June 21, 2018

Cavaliers hope to keep Kevin Love, regardless of LeBron James' decision

Author: Dave McMenamin

Publication: ESPN.com

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers are not actively shopping All-Star forward Kevin Love heading into Thursday's NBA draft, multiple sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Furthermore, regardless of what decision LeBron James makes about his future in Cleveland, the Cavs have interest in keeping Love next season, sources said.

Love, who will turn 30 in September, averaged 17.6 points on 45.8 percent shooting (41.5 percent from 3) and 9.3 rebounds in 59 games during the regular season for the Cavs, missing a chunk of time with a hand injury.

His numbers dipped in the postseason to 14.9 points on 39.2 percent shooting (34 percent from 3) and 10.2 rebounds, as Cleveland advanced to the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year.

Heading into the playoffs, Love -- who was offered to the Indiana Pacers in a trade for Paul George last June -- acknowledged that it could be his last go-round with the team that traded its No. 1 pick, Andrew Wiggins, to the Minnesota Timberwolves for him in 2014, ushering in the most successful era in Cavs history.- CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers can find a good player in this draft

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Because the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't end up with a top five pick, the odds are against them finding an impact player in the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday.

I've heard that said, and it's true.

The odds favor finding good players the higher you draft.

But history shows the Cavs can find a good player even lower than the No. 8 pick they currently own.

Here's a list of names: Frank Ntilikina, Marquese Chriss, Stanley Johnson, Nik Stauskas, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Terrence Ross, Brandon Knight and Al-Farouq Aminu. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

If the Cavaliers are considering Trae Young, there are questions: NBA Draft 2018

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There has been little linking of Oklahoma's Trae Young to the Cavaliers, which might be considered surprising given the circumstances.

Young led the NCAA's Div. I in scoring and assists last season. As a 19-year-old freshman. At a power conference school. That's hard to do.

Though perhaps not right away, Young could be the dynamic scoring, floor spacing point guard for LeBron James, kind of like (though, again, not immediately) like the one James lost when Kyrie Irving was traded.

If James leaves as a free agent, Young was the marquee player in college last year. It's not apples to apples, but if you're about to lose the NBA's preeminent headliner, maybe you replace him from the young man who just held that role in college. Young could maybe sell tickets and generate a little buzz in a way no one else in Thursday's NBA Draft (7 p.m., ESPN) could. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

