Daily News - June 20, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavalier Larry Nance Jr. weds longtime girlfriend in Summit court ceremony

Author: Stephanie Warsmith

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is a bachelor no more.

Nance caused a stir Tuesday in the Akron legal community when he got a marriage license in Summit County Probate Court and then tied the knot in the Summit courthouse with longtime girlfriend Hailey Pince, a model.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones performed the ceremony and then memorialized it on Facebook.

“What an honor to be able to celebrate this special day and officiate the wedding ceremony for Hailey and Larry!” Jones wrote. “Go CAVS!” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Don't focus on LeBron James when drafting

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Trae Young or Collin Sexton?

How about Michael Porter Jr., who is coming off major back surgery?

Go safe and draft a polished forward such as Villanova's Mikal Bridges?

Make a bold move, trade for Charlotte's Kemba Walker -- an All-Star who has only one year left on a $12 million contract?

For the first time since 2015, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance to pick a player as they have the No. 8 selection. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James' big decision: editorial

Author: Editorial Board

Publication: Cleveland.com

Like everyone in Cavaliers-land, we hope LeBron James decides to stay. We wish for it, we even, sometimes, dare to trust in it, knowing how deep his loyalty and connection to Northeast Ohio runs, knowing (because he's said so) that family comes first, and that his family and his wife's family are here.

But we also know that we can't demand it -- or even expect it. Especially if there's no indication, as the Cavs block out their draft decisions for Thursday, that the team is moving to bring in at least one more all-star -- and not just any all-star, but a player who can match LeBron's energy, pace and drive to win.

Because let's face it: The NBA Finals in 2018 was a lopsided match, the Cavs' two all-stars against the Warriors' four. Even if LeBron had scored 51 points in every game, it might not have been enough. And after Game 1, he was playing, as we now know, with a broken hand.

And yet, even with his bad hand, LeBron scored 33.6 percent of the Cavs' points in the finals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: