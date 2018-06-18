Daily News - June 18, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers Draft Scribbles: Looking for right guy

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my notebook as the Cleveland Cavaliers have the No. 8 pick Thursday in the 2018 NBA Draft:

1. The Cavaliers placed a lot of value on the Brooklyn Nets' draft pick when they made the Kyrie Irving trade with the Boston Celtics. At the time, the Nets were supposed to be terrible. Most experts thought the pick would be in the top five, or even the top three. But it turned out to be No. 8.

2. A lot of teams are fascinated with Luka Doncic. After watching his ESPN scouting tape, it's easy to understand the hype. He's 19 years, old. He's a 6-foot-8, 228-pound point guard. He has superb passing skills. At the age of 19, he was the MVP in the Euroleague Final Four for Real Madrid. That's a man's league, and he dominated some games as a teenager because of his passing skills and poise running an offense.

3. Doncic averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. The stats are not eye-popping, but he was on a veteran team and was there to share the ball. He shot 46 percent from the field. My biggest question is his 3-point shooting (31 percent). The NBA is 3-point insane. Will this hurt Doncic in the eyes on some teams? It shouldn't. He can make an immediate impact in the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs seeing what it’ll take to land Spurs’ Leonard

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The Cleveland Cavaliers are calling the San Antonio Spurs about star forward Kawhi Leonard, but pulling off a trade won’t be easy.

Leonard’s representatives made it known Friday he wants out of San Antonio, and the Cavs are all in on finding out what it will take to land him.

But the Spurs are said to be seeking young players with star potential, and the Cavs are in short supply of guys who fit that description.

They do have the No. 8 overall pick in Thursday’s draft, and can immediately trade whoever they select. Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman are other Cavs pieces that could potentially interest the Spurs in a package deal. Sources indicted the Cavs could possibly try to get a third team involved as well. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Shaquille O'Neal says LeBron James shouldn't chase championships anymore

Author: Ian Begley

Publication: ESPN.com

Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal says he spent the last few seasons of his career chasing championships.

He doesn't believe LeBron James should do the same thing.

"My problem toward the end of my career was I was trying to shut everybody up and I was greedy [for more championships]," O'Neal said in an interview with ESPN at a pre-draft event on Friday evening for teens from the Y in Brooklyn. "After I got to three [titles], everybody was saying I couldn't get another. So I got four. After I got the fourth, they were saying I couldn't get another one. So I was trying to make quick stops to get it. Phoenix, Cleveland, Boston."

O'Neal won three championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat, but he didn't win any in the final three seasons of his 19-year career. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: