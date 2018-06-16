Daily News - June 16, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How does Kawhi Leonard's situation affect LeBron James?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The first domino for a LeBron James super team with the Lakers may have fallen Friday with reports that Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio.

But so many more would need to drop for this to work, and no one can be sure that the first domino will even hit a second.

In theory, the Spurs could trade Leonard, who will be 27 in two weeks, to the Lakers, one of two or three teams he'd like to be traded to, according to reports.

Los Angeles has the cap space (about $66 million with a $101 million cap) to sign two All-Star free agents to max contracts, so James and Paul George could both join with Leonard in this scenario. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA draft preview: Five numbers to know about Trae Young

Author: Zac Jackson

Publication: The Athletic

With the Cavs locked in at the No. 8 pick in the NBA draft Thursday, we continue our series of numbers-based looks at potential draft targets, this time with point guard Trae Young. He was the nation’s leading scorer and arguably college basketball’s most recognizable player. Given his diminutive stature, it’s fair to consider Young a boom or bust prospect if you consider him a top-10 pick. But his highlights from his one season at Oklahoma are jaw-droppingly good, and his ability to shoot from deep gives him a chance to be a high-level NBA player. Here’s more on what the Cavs and other teams have seen from Young ... - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Nielsen analysis says fan totals for Cavs and Warriors have grown by combined 16.7 million since 2014

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

Four consecutive NBA Finals appearances will open up a lot of seats on a bandwagon.

LeBron James. Kevin Durant. Steph Curry. Kyrie Irving (still missed, by the way). Klay Thompson. Kevin Love. Draymond Green.

With that type of star power, you don't need me to tell you that the Cavs and Golden State Warriors have a ton of fans — and even more followers on social media.

But a recent Nielsen analysis showed just how rapid that growth has been for a pair of teams that became just the fourth and fifth clubs in league history to reach four consecutive Finals. (Prior to Cavs-Warriors, no NBA teams had faced off in more than two consecutive championship series.) - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: