Daily News - June 14, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Wife of Cleveland Cavaliers star JR Smith gives birth to daughter

Author: Cliff Pinckard

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's a girl for JR Smith and his wife, Jewel ... for the fourth time.

The Cavaliers star went on social media early Thursday morning to announce the latest addition to his family:

The couple has three other daughters. In January 2017, their daughter Dakota spent several months in the hospital after being born after only 21 weeks. Dakota was released from Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights in May 2017 and is now healthy. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2018 NBA mock draft roundup: Michael Porter Jr. the popular choice for the Cavs

Author: Dan Kadar

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

They may have just gotten swept in the NBA Finals, and LeBron James’ future is unknown, but the Cavs have to quickly shift focus to next week’s NBA Draft.

Owners of the No. 8 overall pick, mock drafts last week were all over the place for the Cavs. This week, they’re more focused.

In a collection of 10 mock drafts, six of them have the Cavs choosing Missouri small forward Michael Porter Jr. Three are for Duke center Wendell Carter, and one for Villanova small forward Mikal Bridges.

Here’s how things stand just over a week before the start of the 2018 NBA Draft: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Future of Kevin Love: While We’re Waiting

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Waiting For Next Year

When Kevin Love walked out the Cavaliers’ locker room on Friday night, it had the eerie feeling of being his final time leaving those confines. He addressed the media before showering, walking right over to the white board for what amounted to a little over a minute. After his shower, he hung back by his locker a bit, shaking the hands of those of us who covered him throughout the season—each party providing a mutual ‘thank you’ for the fairness and gratitude—before heading out for the night.

Love was clearly disappointed. His team didn’t just lose the NBA Finals; they lost at home in a lay-down fashion, and his opponents could be heard audibly celebrating down the hall.

“In the fashion that it happened, getting swept, losing on your home court, going home for the summer isn’t something that’s ideal,” Love said. “It will take a little while to get over that.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: