Daily News - June 13, 2018

Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr. share interest in contract extension; Rodney Hood due qualifying offer June 29

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Everyone knows James can be a free agent this summer. Some of you may remember he has until June 29 to let the Cavs know if he'll pick up the $35.6 million option on his contract for next season. If he doesn't, he can still come back, and with as much as a five-year, roughly $209 million deal to boot.

If he leaves, well, the Cavs' franchise (worth north of $1.3 billion, according to Forbes, with an increase of 10 percent over last year), stands to take a hit.

There are a bunch of trade questions related to James, too, depending on what he does and which direction the organization wants to go from there. Because the Cavs will be over the $101 million cap, even if James walks, they can't make a splash in free agency. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Vitaly Potapenko leaves Cavaliers, joins Memphis Grizzlies as assistant coach

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Vitaly Potapenko is leaving the Cavaliers' organization to be an assistant coach for J.B. Bickerstaff on the Memphis Grizzlies, a source confirmed to cleveland.com.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Potapenko's move.

Potapenko, 43, worked on the Cavs' player development staff (step below assistant coach) since 2013. He worked with bigs, and his primary project this season was rookie Ante Zizic.

Fans remember him as a first-round pick by the Cavs in 1996, when he was a 6-10, 280 pound bruiser coming out of Wright State (come to think of it, he's still that tall and remains a bruiser). He averaged 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over 11 NBA seasons, including two-plus seasons in Cleveland.- CLICK HERE to read full story.

Schedule Announced for MGM Resorts Summer League 2018

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

The matchup between the potential top two picks in NBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm highlights the 12-day, 82-game schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. For the first time, every Summer League game will air live on television, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games.

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, who are selecting first and second, respectively, in this year’s draft, will meet at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 on Saturday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which features all 30 NBA teams for the first time, will tip off with a record 10 games on Friday, July 6 and continue through Tuesday, July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

