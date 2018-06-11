Daily News - June 11, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue vows to improve: ‘I’ve only been coaching 2½ years. It feels like 10 or 15’

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND: Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue still has his critics, even after guiding a roster filled with inconsistent players back to the NBA Finals.

In a sense he agreed with some of them, willingly acknowledging he can improve after the Cavs were swept by the Warriors, losing to Golden State for the third time in the past four years despite the presence of LeBron James.

Lue, 41, said Friday he used the toughness he relied on as an NBA point guard for 11 seasons to get through a season fraught with problems, including his own health issues.

“I know that I’m a tough guy. I pride myself on that,” he said. “I’m hard on myself a lot of times, but I’ve got to realize I’ve only been coaching for 2½ years. It feels like 10 or 15. I can get better, and I’m going to get better.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

What if LeBron James leaves, and Cavaliers launch a full rebuild? Scenario No. 4

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

Golden State ended Cleveland's bid Friday night with a sweep in the NBA Finals, and perhaps LeBron James' second run with the Cavaliers.

The speculation is under way, and cleveland.com is outlining four scenarios that could unfold this summer. The others include:

LeBron stays, and the Cavs inject youth LeBron stays, and the Cavs add another star LeBron leaves, and the Cavs try to contend This scenario addresses of what could unfold if James leaves and the Cavaliers launch a full rebuild.

Joe Vardon's prediction this happens: 35 percent - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers attended Michael Porter Jr.'s pro day in Chicago

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At least one member of the Cavaliers' front office attended Michael Porter Jr.'s pro day workout in Chicago on Friday, a league source told cleveland.com.

The workout took place on the same day the Cavs lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors and were swept out of the series.

Assistant general manager Mike Gansey has been overseeing most of the organization's draft prep while the team battled its way through the playoffs.

Porter, 19, is a 6-10 forward from Missouri who at one time was projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but suffered a back injury in his first game and didn't return until the SEC Tournament. He played in just three total games and looked slow in Missouri's NCAA Tournament loss. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

