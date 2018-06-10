Daily News - June 10, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Rookie Cedi Osman cherishes special moment with LeBron James, hopes Cavaliers star will stay in Cleveland

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND: At the time, Cavaliers rookie Cedi Osman didn’t realize the possible significance of the moment.

He didn’t comprehend that the end of the LeBron James era in Cleveland may have come when he checked in for James with 4:03 remaining in the Cavaliers’ 108-85 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

“I wasn’t thinking at all like that,” Osman said. “Got to keep believing he can stay.”

Osman spoke quietly, still coping with being swept as the Warriors won their third championship over the Cavs in the last four years. When he contemplated the fact that James could decide to opt out of his contract and leave the Cavs for the second time in free agency, Osman felt sad. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

What if LeBron James stays, and the Cavaliers inject youth? Scenario No. 1

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers' season is over, and the questions begin.

Golden State ended Cleveland's bid Friday night with a sweep in the NBA Finals, and perhaps LeBron James' second run with the Cavaliers.

The speculation is under way, and cleveland.com is outlining four scenarios that could unfold this summer.

* LeBron stays, and the Cavs add another star (coming Sunday) - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Exhausted Cleveland Cavaliers facing lots of changes

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - They're exhausted.

I kept thinking about that while watching LeBron James, Tyronn Lue and so many other members of the Cavaliers during the NBA Finals.

That was before James showed up at Friday's post-game press conference with his right hand in a soft cast.

The Cavs had been swept out of the Finals by the Golden State Warriors. No surprise. The talent level wasn't close.

Other than winning the 2016 NBA Finals with the Cavs, I believe the most remarkable achievement in the 15-year career of James was leading this group to the Finals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

