Daily News - July 13, 2018

The Cavaliers’ Young Bull Is Ready to Run

Author: Paolo Uggetti

Publication: The Ringer

Collin Sexton doesn’t like to wear his warm-up shirt. It’s too big, too loose-fitting for his liking. “I don’t like that stuff on my arm,” he says with a laugh. And so, before the Cavaliers’ game against the Pacers at summer league in Las Vegas begins, Sexton stands out. Against his teammates’ wine-colored warmups, his white no. 2 Cavs jersey is like a highlighter streaked across a blank page. It’s similar to the way he plays.

To watch Sexton on the court is to experience loosely controlled chaos. His aggressiveness comes naturally. It’s the only way the no. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft played at Pebblebrook High School in Georgia, and the only way he played at Alabama last season. He’ll end up on the floor trying to corral loose balls like his life depends on it, and he’ll attack the rim with a reckless abandon that will cause you to hold your breath.

”I’m just trying to get out there and get my rhythm, and learn on the fly,” Sexton said after Cleveland beat Indiana 93-88 on Monday afternoon. He finished with 21 points as Chris Paul watched courtside, and he followed that up with 25 points and seven assists in 25 minutes in Wednesday’s win over the Kings. “The first three games [before the summer league tournament] are the ones you have to correct and learn from.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.