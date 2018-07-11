Daily News - July 11, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jordan Clarkson changed his diet, and by the way thinks the Cavaliers will 'shock a lot of people' with LeBron James gone

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Jordan Clarkson's autopsy of his own first playoff run that ended a month ago is like this:

He played too fast and his body broke down.

Clarkson, 25, is in Las Vegas while the Cavaliers are here for NBA Summer League to work individually with coach Tyronn Lue. They put in a session Tuesday while the summer leaguers practiced at a high school on the south side of town.

Clarkson averaged just 4.7 points. He shot 30 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from 3-point range (he shot 45.1 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from 3 during the regular season). He averaged 0.7 assists in the playoffs, and occasionally fell out of Lue's playoff rotation." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' Billy Preston wouldn't change anything from tumultuous year that cost him his only season at Kansas

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Billy Preston never thought he'd go undrafted the afternoon he plopped behind the wheel of his car to drive back from a Lawrence, Kansas mall on Nov. 11.

He didn't think he'd lose his one shot to play college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks, or the potentially millions of dollars that go with being a first-round pick by an NBA team.

There was no thought that day to signing a "two-way" contract with the Cavs as his path to the NBA, a contract which mandates he spend half the season in the basketball minor league, the "G" League, at a salary of about $77,000. He'll make about $350,000 for the days he spends with Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers-Celtics Kyrie Irving deal continues with Ante Zizic

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cavs.com

What if Ante Zizic turns out to be a good player?

I have been thinking about that since watching the young Cavaliers center have some very nice (albeit brief) moments in the regular season.

At the age of 21 and a rookie, he played at least 20 minutes in game only three times last season.

He scored 15 points (7-of-9 shooting) and had seven rebounds vs. the Lakers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

