Daily News - July 10, 2018

Cedi Osman scores 25, talks about 'taking responsibility' on Cavaliers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cedi Osman was talking a lot Monday about "responsibility."

As he put it, he wants to "take the responsibility I obviously couldn't take last year" and be a playmaker for the Cavaliers. He's gotten a jump on that so far in the Las Vegas Summer League, and on Monday poured in 25 points with six rebounds and six assists in Cleveland's 93-88 win over the Indiana Pacers.

"Hopefully this year I'm going to have a chance to take that responsibility, and that's why I think playing in Summer League is really important for me," - CLICK HERE to read full story.

5 possible Kevin Love trades the Cleveland Cavaliers should consider

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LeBron James has officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, which means the Cleveland Cavaliers are at a crossroads. The decisions they make in the next few months will play a large role in determining the future of the franchise.

The first part of that off-season plan is figuring out what to do with All-Star Kevin Love -- the team's best player and most valuable trade asset.

It's a complicated choice with numerous layers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cedi, Young Bull Impress Again as Cavs Drop Pacers

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers are accomplishing all that they’ve set out to do in Summer League so far. They’ve gotten great performances from their returning sophomores. Their prized rookie point guard has improved across the board in each game. And their recent two-way signee is starting to look like a steal.

And, oh yeah, they also improved to 2-1 in early Summer League play – knocking off the Pacers, 93-88, on Monday afternoon at Cox Pavilion

Cedi Osman was easily the best player on the floor all afternoon – looking aggressive and assertive on the way to a 25-point effort, going 9-of-18 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding six boards, six assists, a block and a turnover. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

