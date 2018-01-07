Daily News - January 7, 2018
Cavaliers start Isaiah Thomas, outlast Magic 131-127
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Cavaliers were winners in Isaiah Thomas' first start and set a season high for points.
But their 131-127 win over the Orlando Magic Saturday was nevertheless much closer than it should have been. There are more than a few kinks in the Cavs' machine.
LeBron James finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and six steals in this his 1,100th career regular season game, and with four 3s passed Tim Hardaway (1,542 3s) for 23rd all time in career 3s. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Isaiah Thomas making a big difference in small samples with Cavaliers
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The sample size is so small -- 41 minutes over two games -- but it's hard to say Isaiah Thomas isn't already making a difference on the Cavaliers.
Considering he'd never played with LeBron James before, is new to the organization, and missed seven months recovering from hip injuries, it should take a while for him to adjust to everything and for the Cavs to adjust to him.
Instead, he scored 19 points in 22 minutes of Cleveland's 131-127 win over Orlando on Saturday. And in his first game -- Tuesday against Portland -- he poured in 17 points in 19 minutes off the bench. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Should Cleveland Cavaliers trade for DeAndre Jordan? -- Terry Pluto
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Should the Cleveland Cavaliers trade for DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers?
For months, I heard that question. For months, I dismissed it.
Why should the Cavs add a 6-foot-11, offensively challenged center? That's especially true in an era that seemingly dismisses the value of a big man. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
