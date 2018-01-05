Daily News - January 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jose Calderon is headed back to bench, but 'held down fort' for Isaiah Thomas as Cavaliers point guard

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jose Calderon's intended role with the Cavaliers, he will tell you, is to not play.

Things didn't go as planned the first 2 1/2 months this season, which turned out to be just fine for Calderon and the club.

And if the team's health at point guard corrects course, if Isaiah Thomas' hip holds up and Dwyane Wade's knees don't buckle, Calderon will go back to doing what he was supposed to do for the Cavs (not playing). And that will be OK, too. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December.

It marks the 36th time, an NBA record, that James has been named Player of the Month, receiving the award for the second straight month this season.

James, the only conference player to average at least 20.0 points and 10.0 assists, helped lead the Cavaliers to a 9-5 record, including 7-0 at home. He averaged 27.5 points on 52.4 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3-point range to go with 8.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 38.1 minutes per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

One LeBron James moment to remember in Cavs forgettable loss to Celtics: Bill Livingston

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - No regular season game is bigger than a playoff game. But Wednesday's Cleveland Cavaliers' contest at the Boston Celtics "is not one of 82 because there's a history between us," LeBron James said.

A day later, after the Cavaliers were routed, 102-88, James had to feel that some locked chamber of his past had been opened, and only the names of those who charged out had been changed to protect the inaccurate.

A night out of the bad old days. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

