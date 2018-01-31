Daily News - January 31, 2018
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas still playing at '75, 80 percent' of his capacity, says he's ahead of schedule
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
DETROIT -- If Isaiah Thomas' math is correct, his game hasn't improved since he returned.
Thomas said after Tuesday's 125-114 loss to the Detroit Pistons that he was playing at about "75, 80 percent" of his former capacity, following seven months away from basketball to rehabilitate multiple right hip injuries.
Thomas, playing in his 11th game this season, scored 19 points but shot 3-of-10 in 33 minutes and committed five turnovers. He said on Jan. 5, after having played in just one game so far, that he was playing at about "80 percent." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Nike launches 'LeBron Watch' campaign
Author: Troy L. Smith
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - For the most part, sneakerheads have had to admire what are known in the industry as Player Exclusives from a far.
They're shoes players wear during games that rarely make it to the general public. But Nike is looking to change that, using the biggest star in the NBA - LeBron James.
Nike has announced launched #LeBronWatch, a social media campaign that will allow fans to purchase select Nike LeBron 15 PE shoes through the SNKRS app the minute James wears them during a game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron, Kyrie and the blood transfer
Author: Bill Livingston
Publication: Cavs.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Urban Meyer, spotted riding in the Cleveland Cavaliers' victory parade in 2016 because LeBron James loves Ohio State, says a championship creates a lasting bond.
Meyer should know, having won three national championships, two at Florida and one with the Buckeyes, and so should James, who has won three NBA titles, two with Miami and one with the Cavaliers.
Meyer compares the closeness of champions to a "blood transfer." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
