Daily News - January 28, 2018

Isaiah Thomas says no beef with Kevin Love, but Cavaliers have problems

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Now, it’s Isaiah Thomas’ turn to speak.

Thomas has seemingly been at the center of most of what’s gone wrong for the Cavaliers in January -- from a porous defense, to an uneven offense; from calling out Kevin Love in the locker room to Love handing him the ball on the court as though he was a child.

Thomas spoke after practice Saturday for the first time in a week, and he had much to say. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dwyane Wade away from Cavaliers after death of agent, 'father figure' Henry Thomas

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Dwyane Wade stepped away from the team, missing Friday's win against the Indiana Pacers, to mourn the death of his agent Henry Thomas -- a man Wade viewed as a "father figure," according to sources close to him.

Wade wrote a heartfelt Instagram message about Thomas on Saturday, complete with a picture of the two shortly after Wade was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2003.

"I'm writing this letter to you as I cry both tears of SADNESS and tears of JOY," Wade said. "I know -- i know -- I can hear your voice saying, 'Come on my man. You got this!' I can picture your face and feel your hugs in so so many moments in my life. Whether it's you hugging me and saying how proud you are of me or congrats on winning a NBA championship or you hugging me and saying everything's gonna be alright -- we will get thru this. I can't thank you enough for these last 15 years." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Derrick Rose's bathroom break cost him playing time in fourth quarter

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- In the latest controversy to strike the Cavaliers, coach Tyronn Lue couldn't find Derrick Rose in the fourth quarter of Friday's 115-108 win over the Pacers.

Rose, as it turned out, drank too much water.

"Hydrating," Rose explained. "I think that a lot of people hydrate. It's one of the reasons Lue got mad at me yesterday. I was in the bathroom. I didn't know he wanted me to come back in the game." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

