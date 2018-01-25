Daily News - January 25, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers' three best lineup changes to consider

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With a little more than four minutes remaining and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing the San Antonio Spurs by 11 points Tuesday night, head coach Tyronn Lue subbed in Jae Crowder for Jeff Green, wanting to finish the game with his starting lineup (the other members were already in).

Given the way that group has performed, Lue might as well have been raising the white flag.

After just three minutes, Cleveland's quintet, which has become one of the league's most unproductive units, hadn't made a dent. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Love's sickness and a lost team

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mailed from one teammate to another decades ago, the mystery letter contained only the single sheet of paper of an NBA box score.

On it, the 20-some shots Tom Van Arsdale had taken were circled in ink, and so was the paltry number Philadelphia 76ers teammate Steve Mix had taken. "Don't you ever pass?" was scrawled across the top of the page.

Even Van Arsdale chuckled. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Nike pairs LeBron 15 shoes with its 'City Edition' Cavs jerseys

Author: Troy L. Smith

Publication: Cleveland.com