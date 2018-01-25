Daily News - January 25, 2018
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With a little more than four minutes remaining and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing the San Antonio Spurs by 11 points Tuesday night, head coach Tyronn Lue subbed in Jae Crowder for Jeff Green, wanting to finish the game with his starting lineup (the other members were already in).
Given the way that group has performed, Lue might as well have been raising the white flag.
After just three minutes, Cleveland's quintet, which has become one of the league's most unproductive units, hadn't made a dent. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mailed from one teammate to another decades ago, the mystery letter contained only the single sheet of paper of an NBA box score.
On it, the 20-some shots Tom Van Arsdale had taken were circled in ink, and so was the paltry number Philadelphia 76ers teammate Steve Mix had taken. "Don't you ever pass?" was scrawled across the top of the page.
Even Van Arsdale chuckled. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
The company has created a matching "City Edition" pairs of its signature shoes for LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. And they arrive in wide release at Nike retailers today.
The LeBron 15 "Guardians" are fairly basic, coming in the grey color as the Cavs' jerseys with "The Land" printed across the front. Likewise, the Bryant, Irving and Durant shoes come in the same colors as their respective teams alternate jerseys. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
