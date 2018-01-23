Daily News - January 23, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue can't be timid with lineup

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Playing time.

That's the biggest weapon an NBA coach has over his players.

I remember Lenny Wilkens telling me that. It had to be more than 25 years ago, because Wilkens coached the Cavs from 1985-93.. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers players upset with Kevin Love for going home during OKC loss, missing practice

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

SAN ANTONIO -- Several Cavaliers were upset with Kevin Love for leaving The Q to go home during the team's 148-124 loss to Oklahoma City Saturday and skipping practice Sunday for an illness, sources told cleveland.com.

ESPN reported that players confronted Love about it before practice on Monday. Two sources confirmed the team meeting to cleveland.com, and on Sunday cleveland.com reported that Love had gone home during the game.

"It's been hanging in there air," one source said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dwyane Wade believes LeBron James can one day pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA's all-time leading scorer

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- With LeBron James on history's doorstep, seven points from becoming the next member of the NBA's 30,000-point club, his teammate and good friend Dwyane Wade wouldn't be surprised to see James one day become the league's all-time points leader, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabaar.

"I think he can. I think he can," Wade told cleveland.com in a sit-down interview about James' quest for 30K. "I've always said I think he will end (No.) 1 or 2.

Everything you need to know about LeBron's 30,000 - CLICK HERE to read full story.

