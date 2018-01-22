Daily News - January 22, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

The Cavaliers aren't making lineup changes and Kyle Korver says Tyronn Lue has 'a tough job'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- If you're looking for changes on the Cavaliers after their latest debacle Saturday, too bad.

There aren't any.

Coach Tyronn Lue said he would not change the starting lineup or his player rotation after practice Sunday, a day after the team was blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 148-124. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers must do something bold

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Over the weekend, I wrote a column wondering if the Cleveland Cavaliers had "too many big names?"

They do, and it's up to the Cavs front office to change that.

The Cavs are playing like a bunch of older guys who have no connection to each other. Many of them are far better players in their memories than they are on the court. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kyle Korver defends coach Tyronn Lue’s ‘tough spot’ as Lue resists changes

Author: Doug Lesmerises

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE: Most consider it mind-boggling that with the Cavaliers 3-9 since Christmas, coach Tyronn Lue said he will not make changes to his lineup or rotations.

Especially after allowing a franchise record-tying 148 points in a 24-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday that prompted a shot from Lue’s former boss David Blatt, now coach of Darussafaka of the Euroleague.

“I hope we don’t give up as many points as the Cavaliers gave up last night,” former Cavs coach Blatt said before the Turkish League All-Star Game on Sunday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

