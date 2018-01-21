Daily News - January 21, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers don't have personnel capable of fixing countless defensive issues: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers were hemorrhaging points on defense even before Isaiah Thomas made his long-awaited season debut.

Jae Crowder hasn't lived up to his reputation as a tough and rugged 3-and-D wing. He's also out of position, a 6-foot-6 small forward moved over one spot to accommodate Cleveland's other starters. JR Smith has taken a massive step back, falling from his "best-defensive-player" perch that he was placed on by head coach Tyronn Lue a few years ago. LeBron James' effort fluctuates. Kevin Love is asked to protect the paint in a new small-ball, all-shooters starting lineup. Tristan Thompson hasn't been nearly as disruptive.

Cleveland has a personnel problem.

But the biggest stands just 5-foot-9. It's Thomas, who has been among the league's worst defenders for years and is already the team's weakest.

Add it all up and Saturday's result happens, with the Cavs allowing 148 points, matching the most in franchise history, tying the horrible mark set in 1972 when the Cavs were an expansion team. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James hopes Tyronn Lue isn't fired because of Cavaliers' struggles

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James said he hopes Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue isn't fired over the team's porous play, but "I really don't know" what's going to happen to him or anyone else.

"I don't know what's going to happen with our team," James said after the Cavs were run out of their own building, 148-124, by the Oklahoma City Thunder. "I have no idea what conversations have been going on. Me personally, I've been trying to stay as laser-sharp as I can to keep my guys ready to go out and play. Obviously, it hasn't resulted in wins, but I got to stay as fresh mentally as much I can with the struggles.

"I can't worry about job securities and trades and things of that nature."

No one inside the organization suggested Saturday that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert was preparing to fire the only coach who's won a championship for this organization, and Lue will not make changes to his coaching staff. But some sort of reckoning could be coming.

The 148 points allowed tied a franchise record that's stood since 1972. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron's 30,000: The 8,000 points that don't count toward 30,000

Author: Doug Lesmerises

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James didn't reach 30,000 points Saturday, scoring 18 points in a 148-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder that left him seven points shy of the mark in his NBA career.

But we know he really passed 30,000 points long ago.

James is still chasing 30,000 points in the NBA regular season, in which he has played 1,106 regular-season games. But think of all the other games he has played since he turned pro that don't count toward 30,000.

There's at least another 8,000 points there.

PLAYOFF POINTS: 6,163 points - CLICK HERE to read full story.

