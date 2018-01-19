Daily News - January 19, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Simply put, this stuff has to stop

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What do you suppose the Cleveland Cavaliers did at halftime of a victory that felt like a loss Thursday night at The Q? It was a grotesque, night-and-day, Jekyll and Hyde, excellent and execrable one-point escape from the sad-sack Orlando Magic.

AReflect on their own magnificence?

Debate whether the half-loaf that is supposed to be better than none is enough to satisfy disgruntled home fans and allow them to loaf on defense for the rest of the game? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue is upset with his players, even if he won't say it: Cavaliers-Magic rewind

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Lue 'can't remember'. Tyronn Lue doesn’t like to rip his players in public.

Also, his new thing this season when he doesn’t want to answer a question is to say, instead, “I can’t remember.”

So, after the Cavaliers fumbled away a 23-point lead to the lowly Orlando Magic, coughed up 27 points on turnovers and narrowly won against the East's worst team, Lue was asked if he was upset with his players. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love's role starting to dwindle with Isaiah Thomas' return

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point win against the Orlando Magic Thursday night, Kevin Love went back onto the court to get extra shots up inside the otherwise vacated arena.

He needed the extra work. After all, he didn't get enough touches on Thursday night. And for Love and the Cavs, that's becoming a familiar refrain. At least, since Isaiah Thomas' debut against the Portland Trail Blazers in early January.

Just last month, Love was enjoying one of his best stretches since joining the Cavaliers in 2014. He was flourishing as the second option while starting to get more comfortable playing center, a position he initially disliked. In 13 December games, he averaged 22.2 points on an efficient 48.5 percent from the field and a blistering 46.2 percent from 3-point range to go with 10.1 rebounds in 29.7 minutes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

