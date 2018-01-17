Daily News - January 17, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Slow, old Cavaliers need to trade for rim protector

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - If a player is going to make a stop in basketball, let it be with a Swat.

LeBron James himself said the most memorable play of his career will probably be his block of Andre Iguodala in the final minutes of the final game of the 2016 NBA Finals.

In the NBA today, however, what most players want most is a Shot, because that's what yanks the lever of the paycheck machine and makes it spew out the big bucks.

In an era of uncommonly accurate outside shooting, Kyrie Irving's step-back 3-pointer over Steph Curry in the same game will take on the trappings of legend in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas again asks Celtics to postpone video tribute, this time over Paul Pierce jersey retirement

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isaiah Thomas asked the Boston Celtics not to show a tribute video to him during the Cavaliers' trip there Feb. 11 because the date coincides with the retiring of Paul Pierce's jersey.

This is the second postponement of the Celtics' planned tribute to Thomas. He asked his old organization not to play the video during the Cavs' game in Boston Jan. 3 because he wasn't playing that night and he wanted his family to be there to see it.

There was a growing controversy in Boston over showing the tribute to Thomas the same day the organization was retiring Pierce's jersey. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Bad decisions and front-office turmoil leave Cavaliers with roster of misfit toys

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND: The Cavaliers’ front-office chaos of last summer looks to be blowing up in owner Dan Gilbert’s face.

The architect of the 2016 championship, General Manager David Griffin was allowed to walk away. A drawn-out and unreciprocated flirtation with Chauncey Billups led to the decision to settle on Koby Altman, who was made the second-youngest GM in the league. Whether ready or not after five years of NBA personnel experience — and right now the answer appears to be not — Altman arrived just in time for All-Star guard Kyrie Irving’s trade demand.

Rather than make Irving finish out the two years remaining on his contract, the Cavs saw the impasse as irreparable and not only capitulated to Irving’s wishes, but sent him to the Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

