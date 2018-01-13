Daily News - January 13, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers' slide continues in 97-95 loss to Pacers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers slid toward the end of this road trip like they were riding bald tires down I-90 this weekend.

But at least in the finale they had a chance to win.

The Indiana Pacers beat them for the third time this season, 97-95 on Friday night. The Cavs have lost three straight, seven of nine and eight of 11, finishing the five-game road trip at 1-4.

But Cleveland was indeed competitive for a change, nearly rebounding from a season-worst 34-point loss Thursday in Toronto (and 28-point loss Monday in Minneapolis). They led by 22 points after one quarter, 14 at halftime, and by six with 3:57 left in the game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue addressed 'agendas' with Cavaliers before Friday's game

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that he addressed his "agendas" comment with his players.

"I'm going to say this and we're going to move forward because it's over," Lue said before the Cavs played the Indiana Pacers. "It's not you're guarding (Victor) Oladipo or I'm guarding Oladipo, we're all guarding Oladipo. It's a team thing. So 'Oh my man didn't score, but he scores.' No, that's not team basketball. We've got to get back to that helping the helper. A guy goes to help and then you help him.

"We just haven't been doing that as of late. We have to make guys better. When guys are struggling, we have to get guys easy shots or open shots and continue to encourage those guys. I'm going to leave it at that." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Warriors are coming to Cleveland and the Cavaliers don't seem ready

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Golden State Warriors are coming to Cleveland Monday, and their visit couldn't come at a worse time for the Cavaliers.

"You could win a hundred straight games and face the Warriors and there are still challenges," LeBron James said.

Well, yes. But the Cavs haven't won 100 in a row. They've lost three straight, seven out of the last nine games and eight of 11. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

