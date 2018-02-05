Daily News - February 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tyronn Lue's job as Cavaliers coach is safe while lineups raise questions

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cavs.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tyronn Lue was indeed on the plane Sunday when the Cavaliers left for Orlando, as were the players and coaches in the locker room Saturday.

The Cavs are not firing Lue, a team official confirmed to cleveland.com, despite the tailspin and deluge of blowout losses to apparently superior opponents. And no one was traded yet.

Team officials said Lue was safe two weeks ago after the Cavs gave up a franchise-record 148 points to Oklahoma City. He remains safe after the Cavs' 120-88 loss to Houston Saturday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Is LeBron James' Second Coming with Cavaliers nearing the end?

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hoodwinked. Hornswoggled. Bamboozled. Duped. Conned. Taken. Fleeced. Fooled. Bilked. Pants-ed.

Yet the biggest problem isn't even the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving trade, one of the worst by the team since Ted Stepien was in charge, and the NBA embargoed his trades because the ones he made were so bad.

For their second-best player, these Cavs got: a very valuable, unused draft pick; Jae Crowder, a power forward whose shot, rebounding and defense seem to have been confiscated by TSA agents on his way out of Boston; and Isaiah Thomas, he of the short stature, the inconsequential impact, the ill fit, and the wasted minutes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Luxury taxes loom large for Cavaliers, LeBron James ahead of NBA trade deadline

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When LeBron James and Dan Gilbert met in the summer of 2014 to discuss James' return to the Cavaliers, the luxury tax was a topic of discussion.

Would Gilbert be willing to pay it to ensure the Cavs are a championship contender, James wanted to know?

Yes, no problem, was Gilbert's position. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: