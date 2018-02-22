Daily News - February 22, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: dunking Nances about more than just slamming and jamming

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: NBC Sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Highatollyah's son can Slamola too.

The Highatollah of Slamola was actually Larry Nance Sr.;s nickname after he defeated Julius Erving in 1984 in the first NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

It was sort of cool, even if it did play off an Iranian ayatollah and the hostage crisis a few years earlier.

Nance Jr. should've won. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers reconvene for second 'training camp,' hope to stay on fast track in final months

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Cavaliers left Oklahoma City last Tuesday night, head coach Tyronn Lue quipped about the four new guys forgetting some of the plays and sets during the All-Star break. So concerned, Lue made sure the fresh information was put onto their iPads.

Turns out, his worries were justified.

"Just like how I suspected, they forgot the plays," Lue said with a laugh following Wednesday's practice. "So, we grabbed them early, tried it, and then we're going to grab them again after the shooting and just continue to keep going through the plays and a couple defensive coverages. But overall, the energy of the practice is great."

Jordan Clarkson, one of four players added at the trade deadline, disputed Lue's claim. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers to sign Marcus Thornton of Canton Charge to 10-day contract

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a 10-day contract with Canton Charge guard Marcus Thornton, a source confirmed to cleveland.com Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers had a two-week window following the trade deadline to sign a 14th player, needing to make the move before Thursday's matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Thornton, 25, who left the Canton Charge to join USA Basketball in Santa Cruz, Calif. after being selected to the 12-man squad for FIBA World Cup Qualifying, is averaging 18.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range in 37 games.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has made the second most 3-pointers (128) in the NBA G League this season. He scored 10 points in Team USA's exhibition win against Mexico on Sunday in Los Angeles during NBA All-Star Weekend. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: