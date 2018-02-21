Daily News - February 21, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love says about a month until he’s back on court with new-look Cavaliers

Author: Kurt Helin

Publication: NBC Sports

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Love had some of the best seats in the house for the new-look Cavaliers and their 2-0 push before the break, and he wants back on the court to be part of it.

“I’m probably about two weeks out from getting this movable cast off for good, and then from there about a few weeks after that before I get back,” Love told NBCSports.com about his recovery from a fractured left hand. “So I have a good amount of time, about a month.”

Love was in Los Angeles all last weekend, where he had been voted onto the All-Star team by the coaches for the fifth time, but for the second consecutive year had to sit out due to injury. Love seemed to be at all the events in his former home Los Angeles — working with Kevin Hart for the “Closer Than Courtside” with Mountain Dew Kickstart, at the Beats by Dre party in Hollywood, and courtside for the All-Star Game itself sitting next to Kyrie Irving and LeBron James — but not on the court where he wants to be. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Yes, Cleveland Cavaliers can keep winning after big trades -- Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Can it happen again?

It was four years ago that the Cleveland Cavaliers made some major mid-season trades.

It was in January of 2015, the Cavs traded for Timofey Mozgov, J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert. They dealt Dion Waiters, Lou Amundson and Alex Kirk along with three first-round picks as part of two trades.

This also happened when LeBron James was recovering from a minor back injury. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors: waiting for Part IV

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In the most popular, cleanest, and highly-skilled style of basketball ever played -- with LeBron James, the most out-sized presence today in any sport, with a West Coast dynasty owning two championships and a 207-39 record for three years, to the Cavaliers' one amazing title - Cleveland and the Golden State Warriors will meet again, barring injury, in a fourth straight NBA Finals.

The history...

It is a rivalry unmatched in either baseball or football. Baseball has had one three-peat in the World Series, between the New York Yankees and New York Giants early in the Roaring '20s.

The NFL has never had a three-peat title games, either in the Super Bow era or from 1933-65 before it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

