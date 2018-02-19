Daily News - February 19, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Love: It was apparent Cavs needed makeover

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: Cleveland.com

It didn’t take Captain Obvious making an appearance for the basketball world to know the Cleveland Cavaliers needed a change after the way their season was collapsing since Christmas.

Speaking at All-Star Saturday in Los Angeles, Kevin Love didn’t dodge it when asked if the deadline-day makeover done by first-year general manager Koby Altman was necessary.

“Yeah, I think that was pretty apparent,” Love, who earned an All-Star selection for the fifth time, but will watch as a spectator for the second consecutive season because of injury, this one a broken left hand suffered Jan. 30 in Detroit, said. Love missed the All-Star Game last season because of arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Cavaliers (34-22) entered the break on a four-game winning streak, but were on the brink of a complete meltdown after Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade reportedly came at Love at a team meeting after an embarrassing 148-124 home loss to Oklahoma City. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA mock draft 2018: Who might the Cavaliers get with the Brooklyn Nets' pick?

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The NBA All-Star break has a couple more days left for the Cavaliers, the trade deadline is over and the Cavaliers still have their coveted first-round draft pick from the Brooklyn Nets.

What can it get them?

Let’s take an early forecast with this mock draft.

Players are listed with their height, position and college. Teams’ odds of making the lottery, plus what their options could be in that slot are noted. The order is based on records at the break. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kyrie Irving points to $100,000 All-Star payout while LeBron James, others rave about new format

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- Who gave Kyrie Irving truth serum?

Of course the NBA All-Star Game was about the money.

"There was something that we could look forward to if we got a win," Irving said, after Team LeBron (of which he was a member) beat Team Stephen 148-145 in an unusually competitive and entertaining All-Star game in Los Angeles.

"They'll bring up the cash prize, but, $100,000 to $25,000, I think everybody in this room would be doing the same things we were doing," said Irving, who finished the game with 13 points and nine assists. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

