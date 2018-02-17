Daily News - February 17, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Larry Nance's basketball family roots stay local

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

RICHFIELD, Ohio -- When I walked into the gym at Revere High, I remembered being there in 2011.

Larry Nance Jr. was playing for the Minutemen. I knew very little about him, other than he was the son of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Larry Nance Sr.

At that point, Nance Jr. was about 6-foot-6. He was a good high school player, but it was impossible to imagine him making it to the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Koby Altman took control of Cavaliers roster to begin cleanup of mess he, LeBron James and Tyronn Lue made together

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James didn't think Koby Altman could do it. Tyronn Lue didn't know if he would.

The vast majority in NBA media circles -- whose members are connected to players and agents and rival general managers -- didn't believe it was even Altman's place, given the current setup of the Cavaliers' front office.

So there was no shortage of shock and surprise when Altman, the 35-year-old, first-time GM of the Cavs, reshaped the team's roster with three major trades on Feb. 8. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Nance Jr. won’t say if his first shot at NBA Slam Dunk title will include his 1984-winning dad

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

OKLAHOMA CITY: Larry Nance Jr. isn’t into visualization, at least not the yoga pose, meditation-style kind.

But the 25-year-old Cavaliers center/forward has envisioned what would happen if he follows up his father’s victory in the NBA’s inaugural Slam Dunk Contest in 1984 with a triumph of his own during All-Star Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“It’s fun to talk about, sit around the house with my fiancee,” Nance said. “Like, ‘How cool would it be, at home we have mine next to his, we’d be able to hold them up and take a picture?’ I’m just excited to get the opportunity to try.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

